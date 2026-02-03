Pentagon Near Deal to Continue Scouting America Partnership

The Pentagon appears close to reaching an agreement with Scouting America to continue a long-standing partnership but says the scouts must demonstrate a commitment to "common-sense, core value reforms."

The Department of Defense has been reviewing its relationship with Scouting America for several months, citing decisions made by the organization over the past decade that the administration of President Donald Trump believes conflict with its policies, according to The Hill.

The Pentagon said those concerns include "an embrace of DEI and other social justice, gender-fluid ideological stances."

"This is unacceptable," Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement posted Monday night on X.

Parnell said the review of military financial assistance and support, including Scouting America's National Jamboree held every four years, has been extensive.

"Scouting America remains far from perfect, but they have firmly committed to a return to core principles," Parnell said. "They are on the clock, and we are watching."

The Pentagon did not specify what changes Scouting America has agreed to make as part of the discussions.

Scouting America's website maintains a page with the heading "Diversity." But it does not detail what the organization's mission is toward diversity, beyond noting that, "Scouting America promotes a culture where each youth, volunteer, and employee feels a sense of belonging and builds communities where every person feels respected and valued."

Scouting America began allowing girls into its flagship program in 2019 and formally changed its name from the Boy Scouts of America in 2024.

"For nearly 116 years Scouting has stood as a cornerstone of American ideals, good citizenship, service, and adventure for American youth," Scouting America said in a statement provided to multiple news outlets.

"We are encouraged by tonight's social media post by the Pentagon, and we look forward to providing more details as we move ahead," the statement said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly expressed frustration with the organization over its promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, prompting the Pentagon to consider severing ties with the group.

The Department of Defense has provided financial and logistical support to Scouting America since 1937.

Reports that the Pentagon was considering cutting off that relationship raised concern among some Republicans, including some on the Congressional Scouting Caucus, who described the idea as "near-sighted."

The review followed the Pentagon's effort to eliminate policies and affiliations tied to DEI, following Trump's January 2025 executive order titled "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity."

"From Day One at the War Department, we have made it very clear: No more DEI at DoW. Zero tolerance," Parnell wrote Monday night.

Hegseth proposed ending medical and logistical support for the National Jamboree and barring Scouting troops from meeting at U.S. military installations, according to a draft memo to Congress.

Federal law requires the Pentagon to support the National Jamboree with medical teams, ambulances and vehicles, but allows the defense secretary to withhold assistance if it is deemed "detrimental to national security."