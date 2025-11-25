Scouting America: 'Surprised, Disappointed' by Hegseth Memo

Scouting America — formerly the Boy Scouts of America — said Tuesday it is "surprised and disappointed" by reports that War Secretary Pete Hegseth is seeking to sever longstanding ties between the U.S. military and the scouting organization.

"The Scouting movement has had a strong relationship with our nation's military going back more than a century," the organization said in a statement.

"From the tremendous support of the West Virginia National Guard at our National Jamborees to Scout troops that provide stability for the children of military families deployed around the globe, our nation's military has walked side by side with Scouts for generations."

"An enormous percentage of those in our military academies are Scouts and Eagle Scouts," the statement continued. "Our Scouts and leaders admire and are inspired by our military heroes."

"Many of our Scouts trade their Scouting uniforms for the uniforms of our nation's armed forces."

The group's response follows an NPR report about a leaked Pentagon draft memo indicating that Hegseth plans to end support for Scouting programs on U.S. military bases around the world, withdraw support for the National Jamboree, and do away with pay grade increases for Eagle Scouts who enlist in the military.

According to NPR, Hegseth wrote that the Scouts "are no longer a meritocracy" and have become an organization that "attacks boy-friendly spaces."

He also criticized Scouting America's adoption of "genderless" messaging and said the group's new direction no longer aligns with what he sees as the mission of cultivating leadership and resilience in boys.

"The organization once endorsed by President Theodore Roosevelt no longer supports the future of American boys," Hegseth reportedly said in the memo.

Federal law currently requires the War Department to provide support to the Jamboree at no cost, but the secretary can withdraw that aid if he determines it would harm national security.

In its statement, Scouting America said it "will never turn its back on the children of our military families" and pledged to "continue to put duty to country above duty to self."

"Scouting is and has always been a nonpartisan organization," the group wrote. "For more than a century, we've worked with every U.S. presidential administration — Republican and Democrat — focusing on our common goal of building future leaders grounded in integrity, responsibility, and service."

"We will continue our efforts to work with the Pentagon to address this critical issue."

A source told NPR the memos were drafted to notify Congress but have not yet been sent. The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter to NPR, saying it would not comment on leaked documents that "may be pre-decisional."

Hegseth, who was not a Scout himself, has previously criticized the organization's decision to admit girls and rebrand, saying in 2018 that the group had "cratered itself" by embracing left-wing cultural pressure.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.