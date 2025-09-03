Trump Asks Top Court to Overturn $5M E. Jean Carroll Ruling

President Donald Trump is seeking relief in the Supreme Court to overturn a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation judgment against him in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil case — and has asked for more time to prepare the appeal.

In a filing with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Trump's attorneys requested a 60-day extension to file a petition for review of the 2nd Circuit's decision upholding Carroll's verdict. Without an extension, the petition is due Sept. 11; Trump's team is requesting until Nov. 10.

"Trump intends to seek review by this Court of significant issues arising from the Second Circuit's erroneous decision in Carroll II," the filing stated.

The brief argued the jury's award in Carroll II was the product of "significant errors" and that the judgment improperly influenced the earlier Carroll I case where Carroll later won an $83.3 million verdict.

"As a result of significant errors, Carroll obtained a $5 million award in Carroll II," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Based on the incorrect findings in Carroll II, the district court wrongly applied issue preclusion in Carroll I."

Trump's legal team said more time is needed because of "a significant press of business" with multiple deadlines in other cases this fall.

The Supreme Court has not yet acted on the extension request.

Because the case arose from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers New York, federal court rules assign emergency and procedural applications from that circuit to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court's circuit justice for the Second Circuit. In that role, she handles initial requests such as deadline extensions or stays, though she can act on her own or refer them to the full Court.