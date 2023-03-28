Liberal Justices Team With Trump SCOTUS Appointees in Decision

The three liberal justices on the Supreme Court joined together with the appointees of former President Donald Trump in deciding in favor of Montana property owners fighting a federal land grab.

The Washington Examiner reported liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson united with Trump appointed Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh in the majority opinion.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, two appointees of former President George W. Bush, voted in the minority.

The 6-3 decision clears the way for two Montana landowners to resume their fight against the Forest Service after it supposedly changed the terms of access to a road that intersects their property. The majority ruled landowners Larry "Wil" Wilkins and Jane Stanton did not exceed the legal deadline for the challenge.

According to the Examiner, the decision continues a string of opinions this year by the high court where the liberal justices were with the majority.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced a constitutional amendment last Wednesday aiming to prevent Democrats from packing the Supreme Court by limiting the bench to nine seats.

His proposal would cement the current 6-3 conservative majority for years to come and create a new roadblock for individuals proposing an expansion to the court, similar to former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's attempt in 1937.