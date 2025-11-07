Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh Urge Conservative Law Students to Stay Strong

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh encouraged conservative law students to remain vigilant in pursuing their legal careers and to stand firm in their beliefs despite growing hostility on liberal-leaning campuses.

Speaking Thursday night at the Federalist Society's annual gala in Washington, D.C., the two justices — both appointed by President Donald Trump — offered what amounted to a rallying call for the next generation of conservative lawyers, telling them to stay courageous and civil while rejecting pressure to conform.

"Being a conservative woman in a law school, particularly, takes a lot of courage and independence," Barrett said, The Hill reported.

"In many ways, it shows more feminism than just falling into some predetermined vision of what a woman should be."

Barrett, who has seven children, described her life choices as "countercultural" in today's legal and academic circles, urging young women not to let social expectations or political narratives dictate their careers or family decisions.

She drew hearty applause for her message to female law school students, CNN reported.

"All women should feel free to truly choose whatever it is they want, whether it is to be conservative or to be liberal or to have large families, to not get married; whatever it may be," Barrett said, Politico reported.

"There is no stereotype of what a professional woman should look like," Barrett said. "You don't have to fit into any box."

Kavanaugh echoed Barrett's call for courage and civility.

"Be not afraid to pursue what you know is right, even when you're going to get criticized for it," he said, Politico reported. "Don't lose the civility."

Both justices spoke about the personal and professional backlash they've faced since joining the court, including threats, protests outside their homes, and intense public scrutiny.

Barrett referenced death threats and the abortion-related demonstrations that became frequent after the court overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"You can't take an oath to the Constitution if you're not willing to sacrifice," she said.

The two justices also addressed the assassination of Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk earlier this year, condemning the climate of "poisonous hostility" on campuses.

Barrett praised Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, for showing "strength with grace" after forgiving the suspect.

"Fighting poison with poison doesn't work," she said.

For Kavanaugh, who faced fierce opposition and sexual assault allegations during his 2018 confirmation, the message was personal.

He credited his Federalist Society peers for supporting him through "dark days," adding, "Look out for your friends. Lift up your friends, and love your friends."

The event was attended by Justice Samuel Alito and moderated by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, another Trump appointee.

Founded to give conservative and libertarian law students a voice in predominantly liberal institutions, the Federalist Society has played a key role in shaping the judiciary's right-leaning shift.

Thursday's gala also marked the first since Trump's return to the White House.