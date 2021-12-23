Dem Rep. Schakowsky Says She Tested Positive for COVID

Rep. Jan Schakowsky has disclosed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Democrat made the announcement Wednesday night, tweeting: "As I mentioned in my weekly video, my husband Bob tested positive for COVID Friday. Yesterday I was having a bit of fever and feeling ill. After several negative tests in the days before, I tested positive for COVID last night. We are both vaccinated and received the booster."

And, in another tweet, she added: "I’m feeling ok, and quarantining with my husband and our dogs. Together, we can stop the spread by wearing masks, getting vaccinated and getting tested."

She joins a list of other lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have recently said they tested positive.