×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | schakowsky | covid | twitter | positive

Dem Rep. Schakowsky Says She Tested Positive for COVID

jan schakowsky stands outside capitol
Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., at the "Time to Deliver" Home Care Workers rally and march on Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for SEIU)

By    |   Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:16 AM

Rep. Jan Schakowsky has disclosed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Democrat made the announcement Wednesday night, tweeting: "As I mentioned in my weekly video, my husband Bob tested positive for COVID Friday. Yesterday I was having a bit of fever and feeling ill. After several negative tests in the days before, I tested positive for COVID last night. We are both vaccinated and received the booster."

And, in another tweet, she added: "I’m feeling ok, and quarantining with my husband and our dogs. Together, we can stop the spread by wearing masks, getting vaccinated and getting tested."

She joins a list of other lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have recently said they tested positive.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Jan Schakowsky has disclosed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.The Illinois Democrat made the announcement Wednesday night, tweeting: "As I mentioned in my weekly video...
schakowsky, covid, twitter, positive
123
2021-16-23
Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved