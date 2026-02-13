FBI Releases Suspect Description in Guthrie Case, Doubles Reward

The FBI is releasing new details about the man it is now officially labeling a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie — the masked individual captured on doorbell camera footage outside her home 12 nights ago.

Authorities have also doubled the reward for information leading to his arrest — or to finding Guthrie — underscoring the urgency of the nationwide search.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the case Friday afternoon when a reporter asked why the FBI hadn't taken over the case.

"It was a local case originally, and they didn't want to let go of it, which is fine," he said. "It's up to them; it's really up to the community — but ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made."

Asked if a Mexican drug cartel or a foreign nation might be involved, Trump said "somebody either knew what they were doing very well, or they were rank amateurs, either way, it's not a good situation."

Here is the latest in the investigation:

Suspect description sharpened

The FBI says the suspect is a man standing between 5'9" and 5'10" with an average build. He was seen carrying a black 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

The bureau has increased the reward from $50,000 to $100,000 as tips continue pouring in. Since Feb. 1 alone, the FBI says it has received more than 13,000 tips.

Investigators recreate nighttime conditions

In a methodical effort to refine the suspect's profile, federal agents erected a white blackout tent outside Guthrie's home to replicate nighttime lighting conditions similar to when she vanished, according to CNN.

Inside the controlled setting, agents reportedly compared replica clothing and a matching backpack on camera, examined light reflections to confirm brand markings, and used equipment to estimate the suspect's height more precisely.

Recovered gloves

Investigators said they recovered "several items of evidence, including gloves," which are now being analyzed. It remains unclear whether authorities believe the gloves were worn by the suspect.

Pima County's sheriff cautioned that investigators collected "a number" of gloves and that their significance has not yet been determined, KVOA reported.

White van lead

Law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation told CNN at least one lead involves a white van, though authorities have not publicly provided further details.

Expanded call for surveillance footage

Authorities are urging residents within a two-mile radius of Guthrie's home to review and submit surveillance footage showing people or vehicles in the four weeks before she disappeared. The expanded request suggests investigators are carefully narrowing their focus as they build their case.

Still no sign of Guthrie

Citing a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, CNN reported that authorities have still not identified Guthrie's whereabouts.

Weather could complicate the search

Rain showers are forecast in Tucson and parts of southwest Arizona, potentially complicating efforts to locate evidence tied to Guthrie's disappearance. The FBI has said it will press forward with search operations regardless of the weather conditions.