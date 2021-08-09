Elon Musk in Talks to Build Tunnel System in Two Texas Cities

The city of San Antonio is reportedly in talks, according to The San Antonio Express-News, to build a tunnel system underneath the city. The report mentions that neighboring Austin may also be persuing a tunnel system.

The city of San Antonio's officials are in talks with Elon Musk's Boring Company to shuttle passengers, via tunnel system, across the city.

Stops along the tunnel route could include the San Antonio International Airport, the city's downtown center, and the Convention Center. In all, the tunnel system is expected to run about ten miles.

So far, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Hawthorne, California, have already implemented the Boring Company's tunnels under their streets. And, according to Mayor Dean J. Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, could be next.

"Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach, "Trantalis tweeted July 6. "Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion."