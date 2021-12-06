San Francisco Restaurant Slammed for Refusing Service to 3 Armed Police Officers

A restaurant in San Francisco that refused service to three armed, on-duty police officers because they were uncomfortable with the presence of their "multiple weapons" has been inundated with one-star reviews on Yelp, reports Fox News.

The owners of Hilda and Jesse apologized Sunday for asking the officers to leave but weren’t clear on whether they would be welcomed back while armed.

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant," co-owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton said in an Instagram post. "We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times."

The officers came into the restaurant Friday and were "politely" asked to leave because they felt "uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons."

"Our restaurant is a safe space – particularly for queer and bipoc individuals," the owners initially said of the incident. "Furthermore, the fact they were in uniform with multiple weapons on them made our staff uncomfortable, and potentially other guests, so they were asked to leave. We would happily welcome them off duty, out of uniform and without weapons.

"We’re sorry that the decision upset you. We understand your perspective and we hope you’ll consider ours."