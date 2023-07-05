San Diego Opens Safe Camp Site for Homeless

San Diego opened its first of two tent camps for homeless people Thursday as part of its Safe Sleeping Program, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The Central Operations Yard has the capacity to hold 136 tents and approximately 150 people. Individuals will receive basic-needs assistance, case management, food, resource referrals, transportation to appointments or other activities, and access to restrooms.

Nonprofit organization Dreams for Change will operate the site, which will feature round-the-clock security.

People will need to be referred into the program by an agency.

"The Safe Sleeping program is more than just a safe place to sleep — it's a place for people experiencing homelessness to be connected to the services they need to get back on their feet and to put them on a path toward permanent housing," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Thursday.

"The quickness with which we've stood up this site should be the standard for a crisis this urgent and underscores my pursuit of measures to cut bureaucratic red tape and speed our response to homelessness," the mayor added.

The homeless population in San Diego County has increased by 22% since 2022, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, with more than 10,264 individuals without a place to live.

That number could be higher as many unsheltered people living in their car, under a bridge or in a homeless encampment were not accounted for, according to the report.

A larger safe sleeping site with up to 400 tents is expected to open this fall.