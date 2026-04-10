Man Arrested After Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Sam Altman's Home

San Francisco police arrested a 20-year-old man early Friday morning in connection with an alleged arson attempt at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home in San Francisco, California, and subsequent threat to burn down a business, authorities said.

According to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department, officers first responded at approximately 4:12 a.m. on April 10, 2026, to Altman’s home for a reported fire investigation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an unidentified male suspect had thrown an incendiary device at the home, igniting a fire at an exterior gate.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, police said. A description of the suspect was immediately broadcast to officers in the area.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business on the 1400 block of 3rd Street after reports of a man threatening to burn down the building.

When officers arrived, they identified the individual as matching the description of the suspect from the earlier North Beach incident.

Police detained the man at the scene without further incident.

During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified only as a 20-year-old male. Authorities have not yet released his name.

Charges related to the incidents are pending, according to police.

The case remains an open and active investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with additional information to come forward. Members of the public can contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or submit anonymous tips by texting TIP411 and beginning the message with “SFPD.”

The incidents occurred roughly an hour apart and in different parts of the city, raising concerns about potential escalation before the suspect was apprehended. Police have not indicated a motive at this time.

Case numbers associated with the investigation are 260-199-552 and 260-199-574.