Tags: Abortion | salesforce | abortion | benioff | texas

Salesforce Offering to Relocate Its Texas Workers Because of Abortion Law

salesforce sign on building
(Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 September 2021 09:36 AM

Salesforce, a software company, is offering to help its Texas-based employees relocate as a result of the state’s new anti-abortion law.

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, made the announcement to company workers on Friday on Slack, according to CNBC. He also announced it on Twitter.

He tweeted, "Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice."

CNBC noted that ohana is a Hawaiian term that means family.

"These are incredibly personal issues that directly impact many of us — especially women," Salesforce told employees in the Slack message, which CNBC obtained.

CNBC noted that Salesforce did not take a stance on the law.

"We recognize and respect that we all have deeply held and different perspectives," the company said in its message. "As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere."

"With that being said, if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state, Salesforce will help relocate you and members of your immediate family."

The Texas law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often at six weeks. It also allows private citizens to file suit against anyone suspected of facilitating an abortion — even those who take a woman to get an abortion.

The Justice Department has filed suit over the law, arguing it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution."

The suit is asking a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated," according to The Associated Press.

Lyft and Uber Technologies Inc have already said they will cover all legal fees for the companies' drivers sued under the new law, according to Reuters.

Lyft also announced it will donate $1 million to women's health provider Planned Parenthood 

Meanwhile, CNBC reported that Salesforce lists Dallas, Texas, as one of the company’s 16 U.S. locations.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
