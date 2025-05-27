Sen. Grassley: Trump Should Tell Putin 'Game Over'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he wants President Donald Trump to get tougher on Vladimir Putin to help end Russia's war with Ukraine.

"I believe President Trump was sincere when he thought his friendship w Putin wld end the war," Grassley posted Tuesday on X. "Now that being the case ITS TIME FOR SANCTIONS STRONG ENUF SO PUTIN KNOWS 'game over.'

Grassley has grown tired of what he believes is Putin's refusal to have meaningful peace talks to end the years-long war.

"I've had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl," Grassley wrote Monday on X. "Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS."

More than 80 senators have prepared a sanctions package against Russia that would include a 500% tariff on imports from nations that purchase Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium, Bloomberg reported.

Over the weekend, Trump criticized Putin in a post on Truth Social.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump wrote. "He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia."

Grassley was calling for sanctions last month, even before Trump started criticizing Putin.

"IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women + children," Grassley wrote. "President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin. U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that media reports suggesting the United States might impose new sanctions against Russia were part of a campaign aimed at disrupting peace talks over Ukraine.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.