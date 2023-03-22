Rasmussen Poll: Half of US Says National Security Worse Amid Russia's War

Half of America thinks the Russia-Ukraine war has made America's national security situation worse, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine, now in its 13th month, has killed thousands and forced millions to flee their homes. The U.S. has committed $75 billion in assistance to Kyiv since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, which includes humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Some Americans (41%) think it would be better for American interests if Ukraine negotiates for peace with Russia, while 45% believe it would be better if Ukraine keeps fighting until the Russian invasion is completely defeated.

The poll also found:

42% of likely voters rate President Joe Biden as doing a good or excellent job in handling national security issues, up from 38% last September, while 44% give Biden a poor rating on national security.

65% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats, and 51% of unaffiliated voters believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made America's national security situation worse.

26% of Democrats think the Russian invasion has made U.S. national security better, but just 8% of Republicans and unaffiliated voters agree.

The survey of 972 U.S. likely voters was conducted March 14-16. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.