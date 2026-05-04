RFK Jr. Pushes Federal Review of Antidepressants

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing a sweeping federal review of antidepressants and other psychiatric medications as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, arguing they are overprescribed and patients are not adequately informed about risks or how to stop using them, according to a report by The New York Times.

The Times indicated the effort centers on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, a widely used class of antidepressants that millions of Americans take for conditions like depression and anxiety.

Kennedy has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to examine prescribing patterns and explore ways to reduce long-term use of the drugs, The Times said.

The initiative also includes proposals to expand alternative approaches, including programs aimed at helping patients taper off medications under supervision.

Kennedy and allies have framed the move as a response to what they describe as "overmedicalization" of mental health treatment in the United States.

But many psychiatrists and medical experts expressed concern, warning that antidepressants are evidence-based treatments and that discouraging their use could put patients at risk.

The Times said experts emphasized that while some patients may experience side effects or difficulty discontinuing the drugs, SSRIs are generally considered safe and effective when properly prescribed and monitored.

The report added that Kennedy's long-standing skepticism of psychiatric medications has drawn criticism from mainstream medical organizations, which argue that his claims are not supported by the scientific consensus.