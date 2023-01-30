RNC Wants 2024 Candidates to 'Go on Offense' With Abortion

The Republican National Committee is calling on its candidates to "go on offense in the 2024 election cycle" when it comes to abortion.

During the organization's winter meeting last Friday, the RNC passed a resolution urging their legislators and candidates in next year's elections to promote "heartbeat" bans on abortion and other antiabortion measures.

"Instead of fighting back and exposing Democratic extremism on abortion, many Republican candidates failed to remind Americans of our proud heritage of challenging slavery, segregation, and the forces eroding the family and the sanctity of human life, thereby allowing Democrats to define our longtime position," the RNC resolution reads, according to The Washington Post.

The resolution passed not long after RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel won a fourth term in office, successfully defeating challenger Harmeet Dhillon.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, released a statement praising the move Monday.

"The RNC's pro-life resolution sends a bold message to GOP candidates, campaigns and consultants that to win in 2024 they must stay on offense by drawing a strong contrast and exposing Democratic extremism," she said.

"In 2022, too many GOP candidates used the 'Ostrich Strategy' in which they put their heads in the sand, pretended the issue of abortion didn't exist, and let Democrats spend hundreds of millions of dollars distorting their pro-life positions and defining them as extremists," she added.

The Democratic National Committee hit out at the resolution in a statement decrying it as "extreme" and "out of touch."

"The Republican Party's renewed vows to destroy reproductive freedom and threaten women's livelihoods just raised the stakes for voters in 2024, and made every vulnerable House Republican more at risk of losing," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre wrote in a statement.