Renee Good GoFundMe Raises Over $500K After Fatal ICE Shooting

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Renee Nicole Good surged past its $50,000 goal, soaring beyond $500,000 by Thursday morning.

Good was shot and killed Wednesday morning while participating in a federal immigration protest after the vehicle she was driving made contact with an ICE agent, who then opened fire.

The fundraiser was set up to "support Renee Good's wife and son," even though she's a mother of three. Good's youngest is 6 years old.

The Department of Homeland Security immediately labeled Good's actions "domestic terrorism," a charge repeated Wednesday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while GoFundMe's terms of service ban fundraising in "support of terrorism."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Wednesday that Good was blocking the road with her vehicle, ignored an agent's demand to get out of the car, and then drove off, prompting an ICE agent to fire.

Noem said Good had "weaponized her vehicle," was "harassing" agents before the shooting, and was "impeding operations."

According to GoFundMe's terms of service, users may not "establish any fundraiser" that is "in support of terrorism, extremism, hate, or violence," among other prohibitions.

Newsmax reached out to GoFundMe for comment.

Good was previously married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at age 36, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported. Macklin was her second husband and the father of her young son, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reported that Good's older children — a 12-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter — are from her first marriage, and that her former husband spoke to the outlet about her.

Good and her female partner had recently moved to the Twin Cities from Missouri.

"Please support the wife and son of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother," read the GoFundMe page.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday called the incident a "tragedy" that was brought on by Good herself.

"But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with," he said in a post on X.