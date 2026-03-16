Rasmussen: Most Voters Say US-Israeli Operation Against Iran Successful

More than 6 in 10 American voters say the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran has been a success, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The national poll of likely voters found that 61% believe the military campaign against Iran has been at least somewhat successful, including 35% who say it has been "very successful."

By comparison, 29% say the operation has not been successful, including 12% who consider it "not at all successful," while 11% remain unsure.

The Rasmussen Reports survey comes as the U.S. and Israel continue joint military strikes launched Feb. 28 targeting Iranian military infrastructure, missile facilities, and other strategic assets in response to Tehran's escalating aggression in the region.

Public attention to the conflict has been high. Rasmussen found that 81% of voters say they have been closely following news reports about the war against Iran, including nearly half (49%) who say they have followed the developments "very closely."

Among those paying the closest attention to the conflict, support for the operation is even stronger. Sixty-six percent of voters who say they are following the news "very closely" also say the military campaign has been at least somewhat successful.

The poll also reveals strong partisan differences in perceptions of the operation's success.

Eighty-one percent of Republican voters say the military action against Iran has been successful compared with 45% of Democrats and 56% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

Support is also particularly strong among voters who backed President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Rasmussen found that 83% of Trump voters view the operation as successful compared with 40% of those who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

The survey also examined attitudes toward the long-standing U.S. alliance with Israel.

Overall, 44% of voters say the alliance is good for America, while 36% say it is not beneficial and 20% are unsure.

Republicans overwhelmingly support the partnership, with 70% saying the alliance with Israel benefits the U.S. Only 26% of Democrats share that view.

The poll also highlights broader concerns about geopolitical threats facing America.

Just 9% of voters consider Iran to be America's biggest enemy. Instead, 25% say China poses the greatest threat, while 16% point to Russia.

At the same time, a notable share of respondents expressed concern about domestic political divisions.

Sixteen percent of voters said Republican voters are America's biggest enemy, while 13% said Democrat voters are the greatest threat.

The Rasmussen Reports survey of 1,098 likely U.S. voters was conducted March 8-10 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

As military operations continue, the poll suggests that most voters say the U.S.-Israeli effort to weaken Iran's military capabilities has been effective, even as debates over the long-term strategy and regional alliances continue.