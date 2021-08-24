Poll: Majority Think Biden Admin Not Doing Enough to Rescue Americans in Afghanistan

A majority of voters think the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to get Americans out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — and more than three-quarters think trapped Americans will wind up as hostages, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed.

In the telephone and online survey of likely voters released Tuesday, 59% believe the administration isn’t doing enough to evacuate Americans, 28% say the Biden administration is doing enough to rescue Americans, and 13% aren’t sure.

The poll also found 76% say it’s at least somewhat likely Americans who remain in Afghanistan will be taken hostage by the Taliban, including 45% who say it is very likely, 14% don’t think it’s likely, and 10% aren’t sure.

The survey found 78% of voters say if the Taliban takes Americans hostage in Afghanistan, the United States should use military force to rescue them, while 9% disagree.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In a breakdown, the poll showed that: