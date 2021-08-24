×
Poll: Majority Think Biden Admin Not Doing Enough to Rescue Americans in Afghanistan

refugees stand on tarmac waiting to board jumbo plane
(PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 August 2021 02:21 PM

A majority of voters think the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to get Americans out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — and more than three-quarters think trapped Americans will wind up as hostages, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed.

In the telephone and online survey of likely voters released Tuesday, 59% believe the administration isn’t doing enough to evacuate Americans, 28% say the Biden administration is doing enough to rescue Americans, and 13% aren’t sure.

The poll also found 76% say it’s at least somewhat likely Americans who remain in Afghanistan will be taken hostage by the Taliban, including 45% who say it is very likely, 14% don’t think it’s likely, and 10% aren’t sure.

The survey found 78% of voters say if the Taliban takes Americans hostage in Afghanistan, the United States should use military force to rescue them, while 9% disagree.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In a breakdown, the poll showed that:

  • 89% of Republicans, 64% of Democrats, and 73% of voters not affiliated with either major party believe it’s at least somewhat likely Americans who remain in Afghanistan will be taken hostage.
  • 88% of Republicans, 72% of Democrats, and 74% of unaffiliated voters think if the Taliban takes Americans hostage in Afghanistan, the United States should use military force to rescue them.
  • 81% of Republicans say the Biden administration is not doing enough to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan, an opinion shared by 36% of Democrats and 63% of unaffiliated voters.
  • 64% of whites say the Biden administration is not doing enough to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan, as do 44% of Black voters and 52% of other minorities.

