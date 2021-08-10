Rasmussen Poll: Voters Reject Defund Police Demand

Voters strongly reject the latest demand from a progressive politician to defund the police — with a majority saying Democrats have become hostile to law enforcement, a new Rasmussen Reports survey showed.

In the poll, voters disagree by a 2-to-1 margin with the demand by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., that "defunding the police needs to happen."

According to the survey, 63% disagree with Bush’s statement, including 51% who strongly disagree, while 31% agree with her view on defunding the police, including 12% who strongly agree.

The survey also found 57% of voters agree, and 31% disagree, with North Carolina’s Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger, who in announcing his retirement and decision to leave the Democratic Party, told CBS affiliate WBTV that "some of the new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to protect the people."

Among that majority consensus, 40% strongly agreed and 21% strongly disagreed.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

In other findings, the poll found: