Epstein Files Reveal Ties to Magicians Blaine, Copperfield

Files released by the Justice Department provide further information on the relationships between late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and celebrity magicians David Blaine and David Copperfield.

Recently disclosed documents show Blaine had extensive contact with Epstein over several years, including filming part of a television special at Epstein's New York townhouse, CNN reported Monday.

The footage, which aired on ABC in 2013, featured Blaine performing a controversial stunt involving swallowing and regurgitating goldfish — an act the report said was filmed at Epstein’s residence without public acknowledgment at the time.

The records show that Blaine and Epstein exchanged dozens of messages, spoke frequently by phone, and planned in-person meetings.

Emails indicate Epstein coordinated with filmmaker Woody Allen’s circle to arrange filming at his home, highlighting how he maintained connections with prominent figures even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The documents also show that Epstein attempted to connect Blaine with powerful figures, including suggesting a possible White House visit and inviting him to gatherings attended by global elites.

In some communications, Epstein referenced socializing with "girls," raising additional questions about the environment surrounding those interactions, though the files do not specify ages.

Neither Blaine nor Copperfield has been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Copperfield, another well-known illusionist, also appears repeatedly in the files.

Photographs and witness statements place him in Epstein’s social circle, including images from Epstein’s private Caribbean island alongside associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

FBI records cited by CNN show investigators once explored whether the relationship between the two men involved any illegal activity, though no charges were ever filed.

The Guardian reported in February that federal agents in 2007 identified a "clear connection" between Copperfield and Epstein and sought to determine whether the two men shared inappropriate interests or referred potential victims to one another.

That investigation was ultimately dropped, and Copperfield has consistently denied any allegations of misconduct.

The broader Epstein file releases continue to shed light on the financier’s wide-ranging network, which included business leaders, politicians, entertainers, and academics.

The New York Post reported in December that previously released materials highlighted evidence tied to Epstein's trafficking operation, including photos and documents suggesting the international scope of his activities.

The latest revelations reinforce long-standing concerns about how Epstein maintained access to influential circles for years despite prior convictions.