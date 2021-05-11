Montana Ranch Used in Film 'A River Runs Through It' Under Contract for $136M

The Climbing Arrow Ranch in Montana, one of the largest undeveloped ranches in the Rocky Mountain West, is under contract for approximately $136.25 million after less than a week on the market, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The undeveloped, privately owned 80,000-acre ranch is set to become one of America's most expensive homes if the deal closes.

“Since our public release of the listing of the Climbing Arrow Ranch, we have received an extraordinary response from the market, with multiple parties stepping forth immediately," said listing agent Mike Swan.

“We can confirm that the sellers have engaged with a prospective buyer who is currently conducting their inspections of the ranch,” known for bull-elk hunting and trout fishing.

The property, which also boasts a herd of nearly 2,000 commercial Black Angus cattle, was the backdrop to the 1992 Robert Redford film, “A River Runs Through It” and spreads across four counties: Gallatin, Broadwater, Madison, and Meagher.

It is broken down into five allotments: Francis, Valley, Hudson, Island, and Logan and also contains about five miles of frontage along the Madison River and over 17 miles of the North Fork and Middle Fork of Sixteen Mile Creek (a tributary to the Missouri River).

The property was bought by Buck Anderson and his wife Marcia Anderson in 1959. The Anderson children, heirs to the estate, are selling it after their father and mother passed away in 2012 and 2020 respectively.

The property also includes seven self-contained homes, guest houses, and an owner's home on the sprawling site as well as the historic Francis Barn, corrals, workshops, mechanic shops, horse corrals, sheds and horse barns, calving facilities, and shipping corrals.

The family is ready to pass the torch of ownership to the next generation.

"Our family has had the great privilege of being the stewards of this beautiful ranch for over 60 years," the family said in a statement.

"The remarkable vision and ambition of our parents to create the CA Ranch into what it is today gave us the exceptional opportunity to raise families in a western ranching lifestyle, within a tightly knit community of friends.

“We will cherish this for our lifetimes, and it can never be replaced. While we feel both pride and tribulation in this change, it is time to pass the reins to a new owner who will love and enjoy the ranch as much as we have,” they added.