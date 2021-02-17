Goodbye, Old Friend

Today, February 17, at 12:09 p.m. EST, I lost a great friend.

He kept me entertained for many years. During bad times, he cheered me up. When our country suffered, he reminded me why I should keep hope in my heart.

He was the kind of friend that every person deserves, and I have never even met him.

Rush Limbaugh passed away at 70 years old from complications due to lung cancer. His brave wife, Kathryn, made the public announcement on his daily radio show.

Somehow, as soon as she was introduced, I knew that his time had come. I am not too proud to admit that I shed a tear for this great man.

When Rush announced his cancer diagnosis last year, many of us hoped and prayed for his recovery.

It was Stage IV and, even knowing that it would be a momentous effort to overcome, Rush fought anyway.

In his infinite wisdom, God had different plans for our conservative mentor.

I called into his radio show and spoke to him six or seven times.

On the morning after President Obama referred to Trayvon Martin saying, "If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon," Rush actually engaged me in a short conversation, even asking me a couple of questions.

It made me so proud to have experienced that.

Sadly, I tweeted out about Rush’s passing today on the iPhone 7 Plus that he personally gifted me during Christmas of 2016. Even though this phone is almost outdated, I do not know if I will ever get an upgrade.

My wife has tried to convince me, but I want to keep my "Rush Phone."

Many of us shadow-banned, banned, and small-time conservative writers looked to the American radio show host for inspiration.

He set the example that many tried to follow. Now, we must help fill some of the massive void that the loss of this icon left us.

No one will replace the man, but perhaps, many of us working together can have a small fraction of the impact that Rush had.

Back in February 2020, I wrote an opinion piece for Newsmax calling conservatives to action in case Mr. Limbaugh failed in his fight.

Well, the time has come. Liberals control the House and Senate. Leftists control the media. Joe Biden is in the White House. Our election integrity is questionable. Belief in Socialism is on the rise. Conservatism is being portrayed as mean and hate-filled, when we know that we are compassionate and open to all.

We must stand up for our beliefs and let the uninformed know what conservatism represents, which is individual responsibility, first and foremost. Rush was our spokesperson and professor, but now that he has fallen, it is our turn to continue his mission.

We must show that our political ideology is best for our country: Strong economy, Strong military, Strong morals.

These are what keeps us free and safe as a nation.

It turns out that I was not the only one who lost a friend today, America also did.

John Cylc is a conservative Christian and eight year U.S. Army veteran who primarily speaks out on the Second Amendment, gun rights issues, and contemporary topics. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he currently resides with his wife and youngest son in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in beautiful East Tennessee. He is the founder of ThirteenFox.com and a contributor to LifeZette. To read more of his reports — Click Here Now.