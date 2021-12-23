WH Retweets Trump Comments on Vaccine Safety

The White House is plugging former President Donald Trump’s comments about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

During an interview with The Daily Wire, Trump said: "The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind. All three vaccines are very good. The vaccines work. If you take the vaccine you are protected.

"Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it [COVID-19], it’s a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

A video excerpt of the Trump interview was retweeted by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, who wrote: "Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. Go get boosted."

Psaki’s tweet came a day after Trump said he was "surprised" and "very appreciative" that President Joe Biden thanked him and his administration Tuesday for their success in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

"I'm very appreciative of that — I was surprised to hear it," Trump told Fox News of Biden's comments. "I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy."

Biden had said at a press conference: "Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine."

Trump, who was infected with coronavirus in the fall of 2020, on Sunday said he had received his COVID-19 booster shot.

According to The Hill, Psaki told the media on Thursday: "We are grateful that the former president got the booster. We’re also grateful that he made clear in a recent interview that they’re effective and they’re safe. And that’s an important message for anyone to hear."