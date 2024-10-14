WATCH TV LIVE

Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Arrested Outside NY Stock Exchange

Monday, 14 October 2024 07:32 PM EDT

Police arrested more than 200 anti-Israel demonstrators who had staged a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday to demand an end to U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza, authorities said.

The protesters, many of them from activist groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, chanted "let Gaza live" and "stop funding genocide" in front of the exchange's iconic building near Wall Street, in lower Manhattan.

None of the protesters got inside the stock exchange but dozens crossed a police security fence set up outside its main building on Broad Street.

A police spokesperson said 206 arrests were made, without providing details. Jewish groups involved with the protests said around 500 demonstrators attended. The stock exchange had no immediate comment.

The protesters directed anger at American defense contractors and weapons manufacturers. Others chanted slogans against Israeli attacks in Lebanon, where Israel says it is waging war against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

There was also a much smaller number of pro-Israel counter protesters at the site, who carried Israeli flags.

The demonstration was the latest expression of anger against American support for Israel's assault on Gaza, which it launched after Hamas killed 1,200 in Israel and took 250 others hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent military assault on blockaded Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population, according to Gaza health officials.

Reuters was able to independently verify the location of the videos from the facade of the New York Stock

Exchange building that matches file imagery of the area. Reuters was able to independently verify the date with the original file metadata from the source.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


