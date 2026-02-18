Pro-Life Group: Abortion Pill Reversal Saved 8,000 Babies

More than 8,000 lives have been saved by a hormone that reverses the abortion pill process, according to a pro-life organization.

Heartbeat International announced this week that its Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN) has now helped save over 8,000 babies after their mothers began a chemical abortion and then changed their minds.

The milestone marks an increase from 7,000 reported in June, according to The Washington Times.

"This milestone represents far more than a number," Heartbeat International President Jor-El Godsey said in a statement. "Each life saved reflects a woman who had a change of heart and was met with immediate, compassionate medical care."

Chemical abortions now account for roughly two-thirds of pregnancy terminations in the United States, often prescribed via telehealth and delivered by mail.

The standard two-drug regimen begins with mifepristone, which blocks the hormone progesterone and halts the pregnancy's development, followed by misoprostol to induce contractions.

The APRN connects women who have taken mifepristone with licensed medical professionals who may prescribe bioidentical progesterone.

When administered quickly, ideally within 24 hours, progesterone is intended to counteract the effects of mifepristone and help sustain the pregnancy.

A 2018 peer-reviewed study cited by Heartbeat reported reversal success rates between 64% and 68% and said there was no increase in birth defects and a lower preterm delivery rate than in the general population.

Progesterone has been used for decades in pregnancy care, including in efforts to prevent miscarriage.

"Progesterone has been used in pregnancy care for decades," said Christa Brown, Heartbeat's director of medical impact.

"The Abortion Pill Rescue Network ensures that women who change their minds have access to licensed medical professionals who can respond quickly. Time matters, and so does accurate information."

The network operates 24 hours a day and works alongside more than 4,000 affiliated pregnancy help organizations worldwide, as well as over 1,500 medical professionals.

The program's growth comes despite opposition from Democrat lawmakers and abortion-rights advocates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has called abortion-reversal claims "erroneous," while New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James said in 2024 that "abortions cannot be reversed" and described such treatments as lacking scientific evidence.

However, courts have recently sided with abortion-pill reversal advocates.

In August, Heartbeat won a permanent injunction blocking Colorado from classifying APR as "unprofessional conduct," and in December, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled against New York's attempt to restrict pregnancy centers from promoting the protocol.

The effort has also faced tech-industry resistance.

In 2021, Google imposed advertising restrictions limiting the promotion of abortion-pill reversal services.

Despite those obstacles, inquiries to the hotline have continued to rise as medication abortions increase nationwide.

Pro-life medical groups, including the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have backed the initiative, describing abortion-pill reversal as grounded in basic pharmacological principles.