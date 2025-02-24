Father Murray to Newsmax: Pope Francis in a 'Very Serious State'

Archdiocese of New York priest Father Gerald Murray, says the health status of Pope Francis is extremely serious. The Father told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" the pope is "still described as being in critical condition. He has double pneumonia. He has developed anemia. He has some beginnings of renal failure. It's very minor. And they say it's under control. That's of course, very concerning."

Father Murray says he was pleased to hear the Vatican has scheduled nightly prayer sessions for the Pope's recovery. "And I'm very glad that the prayers will be offered in Saint Peter's Square every evening for the Pope. And, you know, I hope people are praying for him just in general."

Then the difficult thoughts come into play about the potential of what may come next should the Pope die. "And we hope and pray that's not soon, but you have to be ready. But when they do assemble in Rome for the funeral and then the consultations, this is going to be the topic. Do we want to continue the direction Pope Francis has indicated, or get back to Pope Benedict the 16th, which, you know, there's a big contrast between the two."

In spite of his health battle, the Pope posted words of hope for the church yesterday on the social media platform 'X', urging followers to keep up their faith. "I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone, as the #GospelOfTheDay suggests. May we transform evil into goodness and build a fraternal world. Do not be afraid to take risks for love!"

