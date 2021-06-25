Poll: 1 in 4 Say It's Fair to Make Women Compete Against Transgender Athletes

Only 25% of Americans think it is fair to make women compete against transgender athletes in the Olympics, a new Rasmussen Reports poll reveals.

Here are how the results of the poll released Friday, break down:

56% believe it is unfair to make women compete against transgender athletes, while 19% are unsure.

55% say they have closely followed recent news reports about transgender athletes in the upcoming Olympic Games, including 21% who have followed the news very closely.

41% haven’t followed reports about transgender athletes in the Olympics closely, including 17% who haven’t followed the news at all.

74% of Republicans believe it is unfair to make women compete against transgender athletes.

59% of independents think it is unfair to make women compete against transgender athletes.

40% of Democrats say it is fair for women to compete against transgender athletes, compared to 35% that say it’s not fair.

59% of men say it is unfair to make women compete against transgender athletes.

54% of woman say it’s unfair to make women compete against transgender athletes.

The poll, conducted June 22-23, surveyed 1,000 people. It’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Reuters reported that weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after being selected by New Zealand for the women's event at the Tokyo Games.

Hubbard will compete in the super-heavyweight category.

The 43-year-old had competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013.