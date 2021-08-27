Rasmussen Reports Poll: Fauci Popularity Dips

White House medical adviser and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost some popularity with Americans, with less than half saying they have a favorable opinion of him, a Rasmussen Reports survey showed Friday.

The telephone and online survey showed 44% of U.S. adults are favorably impressed with Fauci, including 27% whose view of him is "very favorable," while 42% view him unfavorably, including 29% whose opinion is "very unfavorable."

The results compared with those in May, when 54% of likely voters had a favorable impression of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — who’s been the government’s most visible expert during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rasmussen Reports noted.

Fauci’s advice still carries weight with the public, the survey found, with 50% of respondents agreeing with Fauci’s recommendation of continuing restrictions until next spring compared with 39% who disagree.

In other findings, the poll found that:

65% of respondents believe public venues such as restaurants, bars, and theaters should stay open while the COVID-19 pandemic continues; 19% think they should be closed; 16% aren’t sure.

54% believe people should be required to wear masks in public places while the pandemic continues; 38% disagree.

In a breakdown by party, the survey showed that:

72% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans, and 32% of independents have a favorable impression of Dr. Fauci.

76% of Democrats, 36% of Republicans, and 47% of independents think people be required to wear masks in public places while the pandemic continues.

72% of Democrats, 32% of Republicans, and 43% of independents agree with Fauci’s recommendation that restrictions to control COVID-19 should continue until next spring.

80% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats, and 64% of independents believe public venues such as restaurants, bars, and theaters should remain open while the pandemic continues.

The survey has a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points.