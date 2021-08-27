×
Rasmussen Reports Poll: Fauci Popularity Dips

anthony fauci arrives to hearing
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 20, 2021. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 27 August 2021 01:07 PM

White House medical adviser and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost some popularity with Americans, with less than half saying they have a favorable opinion of him, a Rasmussen Reports survey showed Friday.

The telephone and online survey showed 44% of U.S. adults are favorably impressed with Fauci, including 27% whose view of him is "very favorable," while 42% view him unfavorably, including 29% whose opinion is "very unfavorable."

The results compared with those in May, when 54% of likely voters had a favorable impression of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — who’s been the government’s most visible expert during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rasmussen Reports noted.

Fauci’s advice still carries weight with the public, the survey found, with 50% of respondents agreeing with Fauci’s recommendation of continuing restrictions until next spring compared with 39% who disagree.

In other findings, the poll found that:

  • 65% of respondents believe public venues such as restaurants, bars, and theaters should stay open while the COVID-19 pandemic continues; 19% think they should be closed; 16% aren’t sure.
  • 54% believe people should be required to wear masks in public places while the pandemic continues; 38% disagree.

In a breakdown by party, the survey showed that:

  • 72% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans, and 32% of independents have a favorable impression of Dr. Fauci.
  • 76% of Democrats, 36% of Republicans, and 47% of independents think people be required to wear masks in public places while the pandemic continues.
  • 72% of Democrats, 32% of Republicans, and 43% of independents agree with Fauci’s recommendation that restrictions to control COVID-19 should continue until next spring.
  • 80% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats, and 64% of independents believe public venues such as restaurants, bars, and theaters should remain open while the pandemic continues.

The survey has a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 27 August 2021 01:07 PM
