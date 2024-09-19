Rasmussen Poll: Trump Maintains 2-Point Lead Over Harris

Former President Donald Trump maintains a 2-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House in the first Rasmussen Reports survey conducted since the candidates' Sept. 10 debate.

Asked "who would you vote for?" there were 49% of voters backing Trump and 47% backing Harris, Rasmussen poll results show. Another 2% say they would vote for some other candidate, and 3% say they are undecided.

The results align with last week's Rasmussen poll, when Trump led 49%-47%.

The new survey results indicate Harris has closed the gap among voters not affiliated with the two major parties. Trump gets 49% support to Harris' 45% among those voters — a lot closer than the former president's 12-point lead last week.

Trump gets 85% backing from Republican voters and Harris receives 80% support from Democrat voters.

Republican nominee Trump leads by 9 points (52%-43%) among men, while Democrat nominee Harris has a 5-point lead (50%-45%) among women.

In a racial breakdown, 53% of whites, 30% of Blacks, 44% of Hispanics, and 45% of other minorities say they would vote for Trump, while 43% of whites, 65% of Blacks, 48% of Hispanics, and 48% of other minorities say they would vote for Harris.

The vice president leads Trump 47%-46% among voters under 40 — and by 3 points among voters 65 and older. The former president leads Harris by 6 points among those ages 40-64.

In a breakdown of political ideology, 85% of self-identified liberal voters say they would vote for Harris, while 73% of conservatives say they would vote for Trump.

Harris leads 54%-41% among moderate voters.

Trump is ahead by 7 points among private sector workers, and Harris leads by 7 points among government employees.

In a break down by income categories, Harris leads 60%-36% among voters earning between $100,000 and $200,000 annually, while Trump holds a 56%-40% advantage among voters with annual incomes between $50,000 and $100,000.

The Rasmussen Reports' national telephone and online survey was conducted Sept. 12 and 15-18 among 1,855 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.