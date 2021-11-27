Philadelphia Surpasses Murder Record Set in 1990

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, broke its murder record with 501 murders, surpassing the record of 500 homicides set in 1990.

According to local Philadelphia station ABC 6, the last murder occurred around 9 pm in the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street in East Mount Airy, bringing the total to 501.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot five times and rushed to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, city officials spoke about gun violence.

"It's terrible to every morning to get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories," said Mayor Jim Kenney during a press conference. "It's just crazy. It's just crazy and this needs to stop."

Kenney noted that reducing gun violence is his administration's top priority. The mayor has since reached out to neighboring Harrisburg, asking the city's lawmakers to impose more restrictive measures on guns to keep them off the streets.

Kenney adds that "there are people making money selling these guns, making these guns, and the legislature, not the people behind me, don't care. They don't care how many people get killed. It's ridiculous. And cities like Boston and New York that are not dealing with this problem the way we're dealing with it, there are strict gun laws ... we need to have some semblance of that. I'm not talking about people hunting deer."