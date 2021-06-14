NYC Vaccination Site Injected 899 With Expired Pfizer Doses

An emergency notice went out to 899 vaccinated New Yorkers this week, telling them they received expired doses of the Pfizer shot.

ATC Healthcare Services told patients who got their shots at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square that they needed to get another shot, because they "cannot guarantee the effectiveness" of the expired shots they received, the New York Post reported Monday.

One dad of two teen daughters who were given the shot last week was outraged about the email and a phone call from ATC Healthcare.

"The guy who called wasn't even a doctor," the dad said, potentially concerned about the safety issues of an expired dosage.

"It's a 6 day period of time. Nobody noticed?" he added to the Post.

ATC's David Savitsky wrote in an email to the patients who received the faulty doses:

"We are contacting you concerning the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine you received at Times Square – NFL Experience vaccination site on June 5 to June 10, 2021. It was recognized after the vaccine was administered, that it had been in the freezer beyond the approved time frame prior to it being administered."

The Pfizer vaccine has stringent requirements to be stored in dry ice and specific timespans under its efficacy trials.

Savitsky added in the email, ATC confirmed with the city Health Department and the New York City Vaccine Command Center, claiming "there should be no adverse health consequences from the vaccine already received."

"Since we cannot guarantee the effectiveness of the vaccine dose you received, we recommend that it be repeated in order to ensure protection," the email added. "This vaccine dose administered in error will not count toward a completed vaccine series."

Savitsky also said the "repeated dose" can be taken right away "in the opposite arm" from the defective shot.

It is a two-dose vaccine, along with Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose program.

"This notice can be given to the provider to confirm why you need to receive an extra dose of vaccine," Savitsky's email concluded.

"We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause you."

A supervisor at the Times Square popup vaccination site declined to comment to the Post when asked about the expired doses administered.

City officials have removed ATC Healthcare as the operator of the site and a new operator has replaced it, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office told the Post.