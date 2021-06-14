Journalist Seth Barron to Newsmax: New York City Is Rotting

“Here's the problem in New York City- it’s that the progressives- over the last eight years- have codified chaos,” journalist Seth Barron told Monday’s “John Bachman Now”.

“They've changed the laws to the extent that even if we got a really strong law and order mayor who came into office like a Giuliani, there's a lot that he wouldn't be able to do,” he said.

Progressive reforms have made the city virtually unlivable, he said.

“New York’s bail reform at the state level has made that criminals are almost instantly released, even if they've committed violent crimes,” he continued, “you know, the diaphragm law, qualified immunity- these have all restrained what the police can do, they've decriminalized: public urination, littering, jumping the turnstile, smoking pot, you know so quality of life has deteriorated heavily.”

The journalist believes that the police are the ones that have been handcuffed in New York.

“Essentially the police are on guard, and they know that there's not that much they can do, and if they do do it, they can get in a lot of trouble for it, Barron said.

Former N.Y. GOP Congressman Vito J. Fossella told host John Bachman on Newsmax he agrees.

“We have many people running for office who want to outdo each other on defund the police. We should be refunding the police and bring these communities back to the people who make it so strong, innocent victims, not criminals, he said.

Notwithstanding the damage done by progressives, both men believe New York can be fixed.

“You know we saw it in the early 1990s murder out of control crime out of control, but with good policing and responsible policing, the great men and women of New York City police. Good politics and policies. We got the city back right. We have we put emphasis on victims and not criminals, he said.

The former representative for New York's the 13th Congressional District said back then, “we made our community safer. We helped our businesses grow, but now we're seeing the Titanic II, under de Blasio- “and the people of Staten Island are attached to a rowboat to that sinking ship.”

“It can get worse,” he said, the choice for N.Y. mayor is no choice at all.

“You know, in choosing these folks who are running for mayor, it's almost like which leg do you want be broken? Your left leg or your right leg?

The political climate being what it is, Fossella finds himself motivated to leave the private sector to help New Yorkers, if he can.

“I came out of the private sector to run again for Staten Island Borough President- because there’s a half a million people in Staten Island who deserve to be safe, crime is at insane levels right now and getting worse,” the lone Republican from New York City said.

“I'm a I'm an optimist by nature. I think we can always turn things around,” Fossella added.

“I mean, I would never say it can't be fixed, but it would take immense political will,” Barron added, "we would have to undo all these reforms we would have to have a mayor come in who's committed to broken windows policing, fixing quality of life.”

