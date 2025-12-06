WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pete hegseth | venezuela | boat strikes | survivors

Hegseth Clarifies Survivors Protocol in Drug Boat Strikes

By    |   Saturday, 06 December 2025 06:07 PM EST

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized that U.S. forces have procedures for dealing with survivors during the Caribbean campaign targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, pushing back on suggestions the operations are "cavalier" or designed to kill everyone onboard.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., on Saturday, Hegseth said in one case a semi-submersible carrying drugs was struck but did not immediately go down.

He described a follow-on strike after several people jumped into the water and swam away, saying the vessel ultimately sank and two individuals were later recovered.

Hegseth said the U.S. then returned those survivors to their home countries, describing the episode as consistent with existing protocol rather than a departure from it.

"We didn't change our protocol. It is a different circumstance from what people think is cavalier or cowboy and it is the exact opposite," Hegseth said.

"These are the most professional Americans going through processes of what they can or cannot do. All the laws of war and capabilities, and we apply it to deter our adversaries and there aren't many people running drugs right now which is the whole point," he added.

He also addressed a separate strike scenario in which, he said, there were indications hours later that "a couple of folks … could still be in the fight," with access to communications and the ability to link up with another boat.

Pressed on reports that he had advocated killing everyone onboard, Hegseth flatly denied it and argued decisions are governed by established criteria and reviews, including legal and intelligence vetting.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized that U.S. forces have procedures for dealing with survivors during the Caribbean campaign targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, pushing back on suggestions the operations are "cavalier" or designed to kill everyone...
pete hegseth, venezuela, boat strikes, survivors
262
2025-07-06
Saturday, 06 December 2025 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved