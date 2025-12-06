Hegseth Clarifies Survivors Protocol in Drug Boat Strikes

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized that U.S. forces have procedures for dealing with survivors during the Caribbean campaign targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, pushing back on suggestions the operations are "cavalier" or designed to kill everyone onboard.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, Calif., on Saturday, Hegseth said in one case a semi-submersible carrying drugs was struck but did not immediately go down.

He described a follow-on strike after several people jumped into the water and swam away, saying the vessel ultimately sank and two individuals were later recovered.

Hegseth said the U.S. then returned those survivors to their home countries, describing the episode as consistent with existing protocol rather than a departure from it.

"We didn't change our protocol. It is a different circumstance from what people think is cavalier or cowboy and it is the exact opposite," Hegseth said.

"These are the most professional Americans going through processes of what they can or cannot do. All the laws of war and capabilities, and we apply it to deter our adversaries and there aren't many people running drugs right now which is the whole point," he added.

He also addressed a separate strike scenario in which, he said, there were indications hours later that "a couple of folks … could still be in the fight," with access to communications and the ability to link up with another boat.

Pressed on reports that he had advocated killing everyone onboard, Hegseth flatly denied it and argued decisions are governed by established criteria and reviews, including legal and intelligence vetting.