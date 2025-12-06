Wilkie to Newsmax: US Is Refocusing on Hemispheric Security

A recent U.S. strike on an alleged drug trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific has intensified debate over Washington’s expanding maritime campaign, with Robert Wilkie telling Newsmax that the broader goal is to signal renewed vigilance across the Western Hemisphere.

Former undersecretary of defense and former secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie appeared on “Saturday Report” as the U.S. military confirmed its twenty-second strike under Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

The latest operation destroyed what officials described as a narco-terrorist boat in the eastern Pacific, killing four men after the vessel was identified as being run by a designated terrorist organization.

In a post on X, the command said, "On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization."

U.S. Southern Command said the craft was operating in international waters.

The action aligns with a broader anti-drug push that GOP lawmakers have pressed the Trump administration to expand, citing the surge of fentanyl moving through cartel networks.

Asked about the effectiveness of the operations, Wilkie framed the campaign as part of a strategic realignment.

"Well, it's part of a larger change and an emphasis in terms of American national security," he said.

"Let me start with the statistic that always frightens me. Drugs in this country kill twice as many people in America in one year as all of the casualties we experienced in 10 years in Vietnam."

Wilkie argued that the crisis cannot be separated from foreign influence.

"The second thing is that China is behind a lot of this. China is providing the precursor chemicals, particularly for fentanyl. They have their hooks into not only places like Venezuela, but also Cuba and Nicaragua."

He said understanding the origins of the drug stream is essential to understanding why the administration has elevated maritime and border operations.

He emphasized what he considers the strategic signal behind the Pacific strike and the campaign surrounding it.

"So, I think the larger picture here is to tell the world, particularly the Chinese, that the United States is once again paying attention to its own hemisphere," he said, adding that a recalibrated border posture complements these moves.

"And you couple that with closing off the American border, and you have a sea change in the way we approach our own security and hemispheric security."

Southern Spear’s actions at sea have drawn scrutiny from Democrats seeking more disclosure on authorities governing lethal strikes, though the Pentagon has maintained that the targets meet legal designations.

