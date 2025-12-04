Trump Admin Moves Forward on Major Air Traffic Tech Upgrade

The Trump administration on Thursday advanced its push to modernize U.S. air traffic control, moving forward with a sweeping technology overhaul aimed at replacing aging systems and improving reliability nationwide.

The Transportation Department and the Federal Aviation Administration announced that Peraton will lead the rollout of a new national air-traffic control system, which is a central component of President Donald Trump's infrastructure agenda.

The project is backed by a $12.5 billion down payment from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and is described by senior officials as the most significant upgrade to the National Airspace System in decades.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement that the selection of Peraton reflects shared priorities between the company and the administration.

"We are thrilled to be working with Peraton because they share President [Donald] Trump's drive to modernize our skies safely at record speed," Duffy said.

"Working together, we are going to build on the incredible progress we've already made and deliver a state-of-the-art air traffic control system that the American traveling public, and our hard-working air traffic controllers, deserve."

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford emphasized the long-term investment required to reach complete modernization.

"We are taking bold action to ensure our air traffic system is the envy of the world," Bedford said in a statement.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill [Act] gave us a strong $12.5 billion down payment to start this modernization effort. But to finish the job and deliver the safer, more efficient system travelers deserve we're going to need another $20 billion."

Peraton's contract includes both performance incentives and penalties for delays, a structure designed to prioritize efficiency and protect taxpayer funds.

The company will manage the replacement of radar, telecommunications networks, software, hardware, and other core infrastructure, while supporting the FAA as new technologies are deployed across facilities nationwide.

Early priorities include completing the transition from copper lines to modern fiber and launching a digital command center.

Administration officials say the upgrades will reduce outages, improve efficiency, and build capacity for future growth in commercial and private air travel.

While former President Joe Biden and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said modernization could take more than 10 years, the Trump administration said the program is on track to finish in about three years.

The push comes after a series of national issues linked to aging equipment.

In New Jersey, Newark Liberty International Airport has experienced repeated delays and temporary ground stops due to equipment failures and chronic controller shortages.

Recent incidents include communication and radar outages at the Philadelphia TRACON, which manages Newark's airspace, leading to ground stops and hundreds of delayed flights.

The FAA and the Department of Transportation have converted one-third of legacy copper infrastructure; deployed 148 radios nationwide; installed the first next-generation voice switch at the Allegheny, Pennsylvania, tower; and rolled out surface-awareness systems to 44 towers and electronic flight strips to 13 since Trump took office.