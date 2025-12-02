Trump: We're Going to Rebuild Dulles Airport

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration will move to rebuild Washington Dulles International Airport, calling it "a terrible airport" and promising a redesign that would transform the major gateway serving the nation's capital region.

Speaking during a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump said Dulles "should be a great airport, and it's not a good airport at all."

He argued the facility suffers from core design flaws despite what he called an iconic main terminal building.

"It was incorrectly designed with a good building, actually," Trump said, praising architect Eero Saarinen and describing the terminal as "a beautiful terminal" and "a great building."

But, he added, "they have a great building and a bad airport."

Trump said the administration has developed what he called "an amazing plan" to remake Dulles and portray it as a signature infrastructure project for the region.

The airport serves Northern Virginia and connects travelers across the Washington area, including Maryland and the District of Columbia.

"We're going to turn that around, and we're going to make Dulles Airport serving Washington and Virginia, Maryland, etc., — we're going to make that into something really spectacular," Trump said.

He called the airport "not a great airport" but said it can be made "great."

Trump also pointed to the airport's passenger transport system, often known as "people movers," referencing a recent crash.

He said the administration planned to announce a request for bids related to the people mover-system later that day.

"The people movers of Dulles, we had a crash recently," Trump said. "We have a design that's amazing for Dulles."

He added that Dulles "was a badly designed airport" but promised changes that would make it "as good as there is in the country."