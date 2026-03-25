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Tags: pentagon | war supplies | production | bae | lockheed | honeywell

Pentagon to Ramp Up War Supplies With Defense Companies

Wednesday, 25 March 2026 08:28 AM EDT

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had reached framework agreements with BAE, Lockheed, and Honeywell to boost production of defense systems and munitions as part of its shift to "wartime footing."

Under the deals, Honeywell Aerospace will "surge production of critical components for America's munitions stockpile," as part of a $500 million multi-year investment, the Pentagon said.

BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin will also quadruple production of seekers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, while a new framework agreement with Lockheed will accelerate production of its Precision Strike Missile, the Pentagon added.

The announcements come more than three weeks after President Donald Trump and Israel launched a war on Iran.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had reached framework agreements with BAE, Lockheed, and Honeywell to boost production of defense systems and munitions as part of its shift to "wartime footing."
pentagon, war supplies, production, bae, lockheed, honeywell
113
2026-28-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 08:28 AM
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