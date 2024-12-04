Pentagon Chief Strongly Backs Women in Combat: 'It Is 2024'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday strongly backed women serving in the military during an impassioned speech at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, in an apparent dig at President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, who has said he opposes women in combat roles.

While Austin did not specifically mention Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for the job beginning on Jan. 20, he strongly criticized the idea that women should not serve.

In a wide-ranging speech about leadership in the military and current threats facing the United States, Austin recounted serving with women in combat, including during his time in Iraq during the 2003 invasion.

"Everywhere that I've gone on a battlefield, I've seen women fighting for America and they are incredibly capable, incredibly accomplished, and incredibly brave," Austin said.

"So look, if I get a little fired up about this, it's just because this isn't 1950. It isn't 1948. It is 2024," he added.

The Pentagon in 2013 lifted a longtime ban on women serving in front-line combat positions.

In 2017, a female U.S. Marine became the first woman to complete the Corps' notoriously grueling infantry officer course, seeing off dozens of male candidates who failed the selection training.

"Any military that turns away tough, talented patriots — women or men — is just making itself weaker and smaller," Austin said.

"So enough already," he added.

During a podcast last month, Hegseth said that he was opposed to having women in combat roles.

"I'm straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn't made us more effective. (It) hasn't made us more lethal. (It) has made fighting more complicated," he said.

Hegseth pushed ahead on Wednesday with his bid for the job amid doubts in the Senate over allegations about his personal and professional life.