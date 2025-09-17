WATCH TV LIVE

2 Seriously Hurt in Pennsylvania Police-Involved Shooting

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 04:43 PM EDT

At least two people were seriously injured in a shooting involving police in the southern part of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Gov. Josh Shapiro was rushing to the scene, officials said.

An investigation is occurring in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, not far from the Maryland line, authorities said.

York Hospital said it was treating two people in serious condition related to a police incident in northern York County. The hospital said enhanced security protocols are in place.

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County," Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in a social media post.

A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order, though it said schools and students were not involved in the shooting. The district said in a statement that authorities "advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed."

The response to the officers' injuries unfolded on a rural road that winds through an agricultural area with a red barn and farm fields.

