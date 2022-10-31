×
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker in U.S. Illegally

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 08:08 PM EDT

David DePape, the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, and wrestled her husband Paul for a hammer, was in the United States illegally.

According to CNN, DePape, 42, grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving "Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California."

A source from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later told Fox News that DePape is in the U.S. illegally following a "longtime" visa overstay. In other words, DePape arrived in the U.S. by legal means but did not leave after his visa expired.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
