Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker in U.S. Illegally

David DePape, the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home, and wrestled her husband Paul for a hammer, was in the United States illegally.

According to CNN, DePape, 42, grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, before leaving "Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California."

A source from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later told Fox News that DePape is in the U.S. illegally following a "longtime" visa overstay. In other words, DePape arrived in the U.S. by legal means but did not leave after his visa expired.