Pat Boone to Newsmax: Feeling 'Deep Concern' About America

Legendary singer Pat Boone told Newsmax he hopes his new song “Where Did America Go?” will help the country wake up and end the divisiveness that’s tearing the nation apart. On “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Boone said he wrote the song out of “deep, deep concern about our country.”

“Just before our eyes, America is coming apart at the seams. And I'm not exaggerating. I mean, I quote the Bible, and as did [Abraham] Lincoln and [Ronald] Reagan, ‘the country divided against itself cannot stand,’ and we are more divided now than I think we ever have been," he said. “And we're seeing things that are unimaginable. Throngs of college kids on college campuses looking like a Nazi march. You know, antisemitism, and of course, politics."

Boone said there's "hatred and uncertainty and trouble" as our country "has been invaded."

"The greatest invasion in history, some 12 million illegal migrants coming across a nonexistent border. I mean, we're living through things that are, will destroy any nation,” he said.

Boone added, “[President] Reagan said that communism could destroy us if it got one generation of our kids. And to a great extent, that's happening, and so, yeah, we've got to wake up. We've got to get back to our basics and realize how we became America, not just a country, a nation, but a country."

Boone also discussed the fact that he’s becoming popular on social media, with tens of millions of plays and likes on TikTok.

“I did not dream I would wind up being big on TikTok. I hardly knew what TikTok was,” he said. “But millions of people are tuning in to hear and then tell other people, ‘you got to hear this song about where did America go,’ so I'm thrilled about it.”

