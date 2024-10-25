WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: patboone | america | ronaldreagan | usa

Pat Boone to Newsmax: Feeling 'Deep Concern' About America

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 06:53 PM EDT

Legendary singer Pat Boone told Newsmax he hopes his new song “Where Did America Go?” will help the country wake up and end the divisiveness that’s tearing the nation apart. On “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Boone said he wrote the song out of “deep, deep concern about our country.”

“Just before our eyes, America is coming apart at the seams. And I'm not exaggerating. I mean, I quote the Bible, and as did [Abraham] Lincoln and [Ronald] Reagan, ‘the country divided against itself cannot stand,’ and we are more divided now than I think we ever have been," he said. “And we're seeing things that are unimaginable. Throngs of college kids on college campuses looking like a Nazi march. You know, antisemitism, and of course, politics."

Boone said there's "hatred and uncertainty and trouble" as our country "has been invaded."

"The greatest invasion in history, some 12 million illegal migrants coming across a nonexistent border. I mean, we're living through things that are, will destroy any nation,” he said.

Boone added, “[President] Reagan said that communism could destroy us if it got one generation of our kids. And to a great extent, that's happening, and so, yeah, we've got to wake up. We've got to get back to our basics and realize how we became America, not just a country, a nation, but a country."

Boone also discussed the fact that he’s becoming popular on social media, with tens of millions of plays and likes on TikTok.

“I did not dream I would wind up being big on TikTok. I hardly knew what TikTok was,” he said. “But millions of people are tuning in to hear and then tell other people, ‘you got to hear this song about where did America go,’ so I'm thrilled about it.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Legendary singer Pat Boone told Newsmax he hopes his new song "Where Did America Go?" will help the country wake up and end the divisiveness that's tearing the nation apart. On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Boone said he wrote the song out of "deep, deep concern about our...
patboone, america, ronaldreagan, usa
350
2024-53-25
Friday, 25 October 2024 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved