Bondi: Vanity Fair Attempt to Divide Trump Team Will Fail

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday ripped an unflattering Vanity Fair profile of the White House's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, accusing the outlet of trying to weaken the Trump administration.

The Vanity Fair article, published earlier Tuesday, leaned into familiar media narratives of alleged "tumult" and "palace intrigue" inside the White House, portraying internal debates as signs of instability rather than as a routine feature of a high-pressure presidency.

"My dear friend @SusieWiles fights every day to advance President [Donald] Trump's agenda – and she does so with grace, loyalty, and historic effectiveness," Bondi wrote on X. "Any attempt to divide this administration will fail.

"Any attempt to undermine and downplay President Trump's monumental achievements will fail.

"We are family. We are united."

Wiles also responded Tuesday on X, calling the story about her and the Trump administration a "disingenuously framed hit piece."

"The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," Wiles wrote, accusing the media outlet of discarding "significant context" and omitting comments she and others made about the administration and the president.

"The Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years," she wrote, crediting what she called Trump's "unmatched leadership and vision."

"None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!" she added.