Susie Wiles Slams Vanity Fair's 'Disingenuously Framed Hit Piece'

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles used social media to call a Vanity Fair feature story about her and President Donald Trump's administration a "disingenuously framed hit piece."

"The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," Wiles wrote on X, accusing the magazine of discarding "significant context" and omitting comments she and others made about the administration and the president.

Wiles said she assumed the missing context was intentional, meant to "paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

She argued that the reality is the opposite.

"The Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years," she wrote, crediting what she called Trump's "unmatched leadership and vision."

Wiles closed by promising the controversy would not slow the administration's agenda.

"None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!" she said.

The statement was a direct rebuke to Vanity Fair's two-part feature, which depicts Wiles as the most powerful figure in the West Wing after Trump — a gatekeeper navigating clashing personalities, internal disputes, and a steady stream of headline controversies.

Part I recounted Wiles' description of her "core team," including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while portraying a White House pushing hard on executive authority and aggressive policy goals, from border enforcement to foreign and national security moves.

The article also included a series of provocative characterizations attributed to Wiles, along with a detailed behind-the-scenes narrative about how decisions are made around the president.

Part II continued in a similar vein, presenting Wiles as both a seasoned political operator and the administration's strategic nerve center, including her comments about political messaging, domestic priorities, and how the White House manages controversies that energize or divide parts of the broader Trump coalition.

The Vanity Fair account leaned heavily into the familiar media storyline of "tumult" and "palace intrigue," framing internal debates as evidence of instability rather than as a normal feature of a high-pressure presidency.

The White House quickly moved to project unity behind Wiles.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the chief of staff in her own X post, calling Wiles a key figure behind what she described as "the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history."

Leavitt added that Trump has "no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie," and said that the administration was "grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her."

Wiles' response lands on a broader point: that mainstream media outlets have tried to define Trump's second term through personality-driven narratives and selectively framed anecdotes, while downplaying the substance of policy fights over the border, inflation pressures, energy, and America's standing abroad.

Wiles' message was an assertion that the media's preferred storyline of dysfunction was designed to sap public confidence in an administration that continues to govern at full speed.