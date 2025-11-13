Bondi Vows Justice After Alina Habba Confronted, Office Vandalized

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned that the perpetrator behind an attack on Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba will face consequences, saying violence against federal officials "will not be tolerated."

"Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba — destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, Alina is okay," Bondi posted Thursday.

"Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country," she added.

On Wednesday evening, a man attempted to enter the Newark office of Habba in New Jersey, initially carrying a bat but was stopped by security, according to local law enforcement and reported by The New York Times.

He later returned without the bat and was allowed inside, where he proceeded to the floor of Habba's office, began shouting incoherently, and caused property damage.

It remains unclear whether he directed any specific threats toward Habba as she has not spoken publicly since the attack.

Law enforcement authorities are actively searching for the suspect following the incident.

"Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable," Bondi wrote.

Habba, a close ally of President Donald Trump, previously served as his attorney and as a White House counselor before becoming acting U.S. attorney.

This is a developing story.