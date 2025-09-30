WATCH TV LIVE

Habba: Federal Employee Nabbed for Active Shooter Hoax

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 10:26 PM EDT

Alina Habba, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced a civilian federal employee has been taken into custody for allegedly spreading a false report of an active shooter at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

"A civilian employee of the federal government is in custody for conveying false information regarding an active shooter at Joint Base McGuire," Habba announced on X.

"This kind of senseless fear-mongering and disruption will not be tolerated in my state.

"After everything this country has gone through, especially in light of current events, I will be sure to bring down the hammer of the law for anyone found guilty of creating unnecessary panic and undermining public trust."

No additional details about the suspect's identity or motivation have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Joint Base McGuire, among the nation's largest military installations, was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016.

