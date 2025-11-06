WH: Novo Nordisk CEO 'OK' After 'Fainting' in Oval Office

A man at President Donald Trump's news conference Thursday to announce the "most-favored nation" cost-cutting unexpectedly collapsed.

Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed to Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay as he fell.

"During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced. "The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is OK.

"The press conference will resume shortly."

Members of the press were immediately ushered out of the news conference.

"Are you OK?" the speaker asked, stopping his briefing. "Gordon, are you OK?

"Press," security voices are heard saying. "Cameras. We're done rolling. Cameras. Thank you. Guys. Press. Thank you guys."