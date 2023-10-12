×
Tags: nypd | global day of anger | hamas | terrorists | support | security | law enforcement

NYPD Vigilant Amid Call for Global Day of Anger

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 08:27 PM EDT

The New York Police Department along with myriad city and state officials say there are no "credible threats" amid calls for a pro-Hamas global day of anger on Friday, but they're proceeding with a "heightened posture," the highest level of security in some time.

NBC News reported Thursday night that the NYPD ordered the entire force to be in uniform Friday while providing additional security to large gatherings and other would-be targets.

"There are no specific, credible threats to New York City. We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution," the NYPD said in a statement.

Law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles are taking similar precautions.

"We are at a heightened posture and talking to our counterparts across the country. This is the highest level of security a lot of cities have had in some time," a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.

The enforced presence comes in the aftermath of former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal's video calling for a global day of anger in support of the terrorists who laid siege to Israel last weekend.

The New York governor's office also said there's no credible threats, but reassured state resources if needed.

"Whether it's a yeshiva, a synagogue, or museum, we are offering NYPD all the assistance they need — and also beyond the city from Long Island to Albany and Buffalo," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Thursday, 12 October 2023 08:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

