Fast-Moving Snowstorm Could Dump Up to 10 Inches on NYC

New York City and the surrounding region are bracing for a fast-moving winter storm expected to bring hazardous travel conditions and significant snowfall beginning late Friday, threatening post-holiday travel and weekend plans across the metropolitan area.

Forecasters warned Thursday that New York City could see between 4 to 8 inches of snow by early Saturday afternoon, with a "reasonable worst-case scenario" of up to 10 inches still possible as the storm tracks through the Northeast.

A winter storm watch is scheduled to take effect at 4 p.m. Friday for New York City, northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. The watch is set to remain in place until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin late Friday afternoon and intensify through the evening as temperatures drop into the high 20s. Forecasters said snowfall rates could reach about one inch per hour, with a low chance of heavier bands producing up to two inches per hour.

"Hazardous travel from snow-covered roads" is expected during the storm, the weather service said.

AccuWeather described the system as fast-moving but impactful, warning of "major slowdowns on roads and at airports" as the storm hits during the Friday evening rush.

Senior AccuWeather meteorologist Tyler Roys said the "fast-moving storm will pack a punch in the Northeast right after Christmas."

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines told The New York Post that snowfall totals may land on the lower end for some areas but still create travel problems.

"It looks like a 3-6 inch snowfall for the area coming probably very late tomorrow into tomorrow night," Kines said.

"If you've got errands to do during the day – returning presents or whatever – or even traveling, I think for the most part you're OK. After 3 or 4 p.m. tomorrow, that's when you start worrying about some snow coming in."

Kines said poor travel conditions and airport delays are likely to begin around rush hour late Friday afternoon.

"I don't envision this as a storm that's going to shut the city down and all that, but it will be a pain in our butts in terms of travel," he said.

City officials said preparations are already underway. Acting Department of Sanitation Commissioner Javier Lojan told The Post the agency began preparing "well in advance of this storm, and we are ready for whatever comes our way."

The Department of Sanitation warned in a post on X that delays to Friday trash collection are expected as crews prepare equipment for snow operations.

Snow is expected to taper off by daybreak Saturday, with conditions improving through the day.

"Most of Saturday, it'll just be a cloudy day," Kines said.