Times Square Billboard Declares 'Jesus Is Palestinian'

A new digital billboard in New York City's Times Square declaring, "Jesus is Palestinian. Merry Christmas," is drawing backlash and fueling debate, as its sponsors say the message is meant to spotlight the war in Gaza and what they describe as the erasure of Palestinian identity.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) said the ad is intended to "reclaim a fundamental truth" about Jesus' birthplace and to spark conversation during the Christmas season, reports Mediaite.

The group promoted the billboard on Instagram, linking the message to the ongoing conflict and using the term "genocide" to describe conditions in Gaza.

"As Gaza endures genocide, and the birthplace of Jesus is under siege and occupation, we reclaim a fundamental truth in the heart of Times Square," the ADC post said.

The group added that the campaign is meant to honor Jesus as a "Palestinian refugee born in Bethlehem," challenge what it called the erasure of Palestinian culture, and encourage interfaith understanding by referencing Islamic reverence for Jesus.

Bethlehem is located in the West Bank, a territory that remains at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The billboard also includes a passage from the Quran announcing Jesus' birth, displayed in English and Arabic alongside the words "Merry Christmas" in both languages.

The ad's rollout triggered criticism from some passersby and on social media, but ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub defended the message in comments to the New York Post, describing it as unifying.

"There's a lot more similarities between Arabs and Muslims and Christians in this country than others want to allow us to believe," Ayoub said, adding that the billboard was meant to provoke discussion.

"If people wanna go back and forth and debate it, then great, the billboard sparked debate."

The message also gained support online from activists.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and the social justice nonprofit Slow Factory said in a joint post Wednesday that "Jesus was a Palestinian born under occupation," with Slow Factory urging supporters to push to "end the occupation" rather than limiting their response to prayer, reports The Jerusalem Post.